Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.22. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$21.40, with a volume of 390,612 shares.

INE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.00.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.