Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of IIPR opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,166 shares of company stock valued at $119,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
