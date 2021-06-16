Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,166 shares of company stock valued at $119,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.