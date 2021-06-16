Insider Buying: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Buys 5,106 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 827,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,676. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.