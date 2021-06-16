Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,394.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $195,345.00.

ADPT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 459,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,272. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

