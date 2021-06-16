Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. 115,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,723. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Agilysys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

