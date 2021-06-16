Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $228,878.61.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00.

ALLK traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 276,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,467. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.92. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 327.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

