Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells 18,646 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,286,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.42. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

