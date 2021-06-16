Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells 13,825 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHWY traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. 4,286,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,262. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.