Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells 13,825 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CHWY traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. 4,286,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,262. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
