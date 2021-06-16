Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CME Group stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.85. 1,504,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

