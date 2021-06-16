Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,209.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. 59,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

