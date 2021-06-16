Insider Selling: Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Director Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,829. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $31,831,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at $32,960,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $15,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 255.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 729,827 shares during the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

