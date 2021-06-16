Insider Selling: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00.

NYSE:GTN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,944. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Gray Television by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after buying an additional 1,770,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 16.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,905 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

