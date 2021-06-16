Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Sells 9,910 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $313,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shelly D. Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76.

NVTA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,077. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

