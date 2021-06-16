Insider Selling: Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00.
Shares of LMST stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 16,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $110.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
About Limestone Bancorp
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.
