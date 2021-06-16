Insider Selling: Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00.

Shares of LMST stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 16,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $110.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMST. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.