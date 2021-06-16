Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells 2,404 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. 1,148,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Medallia by 1,583.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Medallia by 72.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Medallia by 2.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Medallia by 259.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

