Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dino Dimarino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $214,830.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00.

MIME traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

