Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells 1,510 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Modoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.05. The stock had a trading volume of 855,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

