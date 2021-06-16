Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00.

Replimune Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 278,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,576. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.53. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,078,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.