Insider Selling: Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Sells 82,500 Shares of Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 558,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,819. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Summit Materials by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

