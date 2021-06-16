Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells 93,543 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $1,593,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $1,422,136.28.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64.

TALO traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 872,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,146. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 418,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,125,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.