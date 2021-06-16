Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

