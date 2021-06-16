Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.58.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

