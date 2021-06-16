Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lowered to Hold at Grupo Santander

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,442. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82.
About Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
