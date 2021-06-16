Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lowered to Hold at Grupo Santander

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,442. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

