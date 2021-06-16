International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 756 ($9.88). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 746.50 ($9.75), with a volume of 50,212 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £307.81 million and a P/E ratio of -16.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 722.28.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

