International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 420.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 204,993 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $35,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

