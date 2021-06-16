International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Stock Price Down 25%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'.

