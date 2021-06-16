Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.60

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.60 and traded as high as C$16.34. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.25, with a volume of 190,117 shares.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

