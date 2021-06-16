Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.23. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$28.87, with a volume of 70,343 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

