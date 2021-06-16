Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.87

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $2.99. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 3,082 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IITSF)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.