Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of QQQJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 291,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

