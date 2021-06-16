InvestDigital Hits Market Cap of $464,182.89 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $464,182.89 and approximately $337,766.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00023494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.12 or 0.00768719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00083547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.72 or 0.07753038 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

IDT is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,405,547 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

