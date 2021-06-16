Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 16th (AIR, AMZN, BNP, IAG, LHA, MRWSY, MTX, NIU, NRBO, NRIX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 16th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

was given a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €191.00 ($224.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a provider of diversified shipping services primarily engaged in owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The Company operates in three main maritime segments under the banners of Pacific Basin Dry Bulk, PB Energy & Infrastructure Services, and PB RoRo. The dry bulk segment owns and operates handysize and handymax dry bulk vessels providing cargo solutions and a range of freight services. The Company’s PB Towage segment offers services and barge fleet including Harbour Towage, Terminal Support, Project/Module Transportation and Logistics, Bulk Transportation, Offshore Support, Ocean Towing and Salvage Support. RoRo fleet is serves the major RoRo trades in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and elsewhere. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €136.00 ($160.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

