Investors Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 25,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 810% compared to the average daily volume of 2,770 call options.

SRTY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. 5,709,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,826. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $63.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) by 163.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

