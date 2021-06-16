Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 56,405 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,771% compared to the average volume of 3,014 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRQ shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,244,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $23,781,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $17,364,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $11,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,998. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

