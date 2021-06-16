Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,171 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $27,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 163,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,025. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.08.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

