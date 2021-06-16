IoT Chain (ITC) Price Hits $0.11

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00073983 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

