iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.91% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $143,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000.

SIZE opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $84.66 and a 12-month high of $129.20.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.