iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.09. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

