iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 8,653.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.38% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

XT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.54. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,148. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.37. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

