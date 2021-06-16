iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,313 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.50% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $19,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868,266 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 32,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter.

EWC opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

