iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.17. 34,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,374. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.92 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

