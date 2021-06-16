iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,438,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $170.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

