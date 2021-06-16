iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

IVV traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $422.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $300.11 and a 1 year high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

