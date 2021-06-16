iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $422.66. 1,051,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,892. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $300.11 and a 12 month high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.