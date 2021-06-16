iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.07% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 151.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 539.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

