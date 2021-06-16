iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Raised by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,831. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

