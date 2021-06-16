Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.08 Million

Analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to announce sales of $12.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the lowest is $11.94 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $52.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $68.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.81 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITMR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $5,455,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at $1,840,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.40 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.