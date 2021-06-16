Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post sales of $33.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.48 million and the highest is $33.81 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $137.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $533,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 152,057 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 323,474 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,652,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 65,750 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Iteris by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 318,391 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $291.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

