ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Buys 39 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Andy Allen acquired 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £148.98 ($194.64).
Andy Allen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Andy Allen bought 252 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).
Shares of ITM opened at GBX 370.40 ($4.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 416.57. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.
Further Reading: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.