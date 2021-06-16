ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Buys 39 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Andy Allen acquired 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £148.98 ($194.64).

Andy Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andy Allen bought 252 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 370.40 ($4.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 416.57. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

