J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,268 ($16.57). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,248 ($16.31), with a volume of 348,577 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,025.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total value of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).

About J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.